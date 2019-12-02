Vikings putting Ben Gedeon on IR

The Vikings are promoting a wide receiver before tonight’s game against the Seahawks, so they needed a roster spot.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings are putting linebacker Ben Gedeon on injured reserve.

Gedeon had been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Seahawks after suffering his second concussion of the season on Nov. 17 against the Broncos.

The 2017 fourth-rounder has started 22 games the last three seasons, and

The Vikings are promoting wide receiver Alexander Hollins so they’ll have four healthy wideouts tonight.