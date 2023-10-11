Vikings put Justin Jefferson, Nick Mullens on injured reserve

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is officially on injured reserve.

The Vikings announced the expected roster move on Wednesday. Jefferson injured his hamstring in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and he will miss at least the next four games while he recovers.

Minnesota added a pair of wideouts to the active roster as well. N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson have been signed off of the practice squad. Both players were elevated on a temporary basis for other games this season.

The Vikings opened up a second roster spot by placing backup quarterback Nick Mullens on injured reserve. He was inactive in Week Five because of a back injury.

Rookie Jaren Hall is on the active roster and the Vikings signed Sean Mannion to the practice squad on Wednesday. Mannion appeared in four games during a three-year stint with the team earlier in his career.

The Vikings also announced that running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu has been designated to return from injured reserve and that wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Troy Fumagalli have been signed to the practice squad along with Mannion.