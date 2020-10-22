Vikings put George Iloka on injured reserve

It’s been a busy Thursday for the Vikings and their roster shuffling continued with a move involving veteran safety George Iloka.

The team announced that Iloka has been placed on injured reserve. The team did not specify what injury led to the move, but Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports he tore his ACL in Wednesday’s practice.

Iloka played for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer when Zimmer was the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati and signed with the Vikings in 2018 after being released by the Bengals. He was out of football after being released by the Cowboys last summer and returned to the Vikings on the practice squad in September.

He’s appeared in the last four games, but only saw extensive playing time in one of them and ends the year with six tackles.

The Vikings traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday and we also learned that defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the rest of the year after having neck surgery.

