Vikings put franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris

A month ago, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer admitted that safety wasn’t a priority position.

He either changed his mind, or is trying to retain some bargaining power.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Vikings are using the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.

That either locks him in for another year, or buys them time to work on a trade for Harris.

He’s No. 15 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list, and would have had a big market if he hit it. Now he won’t.

