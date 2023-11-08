Vikings put Cam Akers on IR, sign QB Tanner Morgan to practice squad

The Vikings officially brought running back Cam Akers' season to an end on Wednesday and they also added another quarterback to the practice squad.

Akers tore his Achilles during last Sunday's win over the Falcons and the Vikings announced that he has been placed on injured reserve. Akers appeared in six games for the Vikings after being acquired in a trade with the Rams and ran 38 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Tanner Morgan is the quarterback addition. He spent a few days with the Vikings in October before they signed Sean Mannion to the practice squad.

Morgan is needed because Jaren Hall is in the concussion protocol, which leaves Mannion as the only quarterback behind Josh Dobbs in the organization. The undrafted rookie has also spent time with the Steelers.