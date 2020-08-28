Vikings punt returner update

The Vikings were reportedly utilizing seven punt returners earlier in training camp.

Recently, that number has been trimmed down to just four players, according to Vikings team reporter Eric Smith. Minnesota has been giving Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson and K.J. Osborn reps at punt returner in practice.

Also per Smith, the Vikings did team drills in punt return. Beebe and Johnson were back deep for those drills.

Abdullah, Osborn, Alexander Hollins, Jeff Gladney, Tajae Sharpe, Tony Brooks-James and Dan Chisena took reps at the gunner spots.

Before this Chad Graff of The Athletic reported that Quartney Davis, Mike Hughes, Sharpe, Osborn, Abdullah, Beebe and Johnson were receiving punts.

That means Hughes, Davis and Sharpe could be out of the punt return job unless anything changes. The punt returner position will be interesting to watch now that longtime return man Marcus Sherels is no longer on the roster. It appears to still be a relatively open competition.