Vikings pulling away from short-handed Packers

The Packers are running out of bodies, and time.

With a number of key players leaving the game with injuries, the Packers find themselves down 10 heading into the fourth quarter, with the Vikings taking a 24-14 lead.

Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen for the score, the quarterback’s third touchdown pass of the night.

A 10-point deficit wouldn’t ordinarily be a big deal, but the Packers have dealt with more than their share of health issues so far.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari left the game to get medical treatment, but has returned. Left guard Lane Taylor hasn’t come back yet. Safety Kentrell Brice was getting checked on the sidelines after a helmet-to-helmet hit, while receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Trevor Davis are also sidelined.