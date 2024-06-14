Vikings make promotions within the training department and staff

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday of two people within their training department as the team continues to improve their player treatment.

Matt Duhamel will be promoted to associate head athletic trainer and director of Rehabilitation, and Derik Keyes will be promoted to Director of Football Development and Assistant Performance Coach. This is all a part of new moves and promotions within the training department and coaching staff.

Duhamel is entering his 12th season with the team and has the support of the players on the roster, especially tackle Brian O’Neill.

“He’s the number one person who helped move the needle for me to have a successful and healthy season after the Achilles,” O’Neill said. “I spent every day with him from Jan. 1 through (Week 1 of the 2023 season). We spent a lot of time together, and I’m just super excited for him and his new opportunity.”

Keyes enters his ninth season with the Vikings and has just as much support from players. He has played a pivotal part in several players’ health and physical development, including fullback C.J. Ham.

“He’s been here through it all, and it speaks to the character he has, he’s proven himself to be loyal and trustworthy through all the change. . .”

It is easy to see why the team dealt with needs to promote them and keep them on staff with so much support across the roster.

