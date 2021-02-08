Vikings promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator

Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak retired after the season, and the Vikings didn’t look far for his replacement.

Klint Kubiak, Gary’s son, has been promoted to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. As PFT reported when Gary Kubiak retired, Gary was lobbying for Klint to be his successor.

The promotion of Klint Kubiak points once again to how rampant nepotism is in NFL coaching. Coaches hire their sons all the time, and when Gary Kubiak was hired by the Vikings in 2019, Klint Kubiak came along as quarterbacks coach.

Now the 33-year-old Klint Kubiak will be calling the plays in Minnesota, as the Vikings try to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season.

