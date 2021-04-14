Vikings promote Andre Patterson to assistant head coach

The Vikings announced the promotion of Andre Patterson assistant head coach.

Patterson will continue to coach Minnesota’s defensive line as well as share co-defensive coordinator duties with Adam Zimmer, who also coaches the team’s linebackers.

Patterson is a trusted confidant to head coach Mike Zimmer and has provided leadership for the Vikings Social Justice Committee.

He has had two stints in Minnesota, the first from 1998-99 before rejoining the team in 2014.

Since 2014, the Vikings Defense ranks ninth in the NFL in sacks (283), third in rushing touchdowns allowed (76) and fifth in opponent yards per game (332.0).

The Vikings also announced the hiring of Robert Steeples as assistant special teams coach.

Steeples played for the Vikings, initially joining the team as a member of the practice squad in September 2013. He was elevated to the 53-player roster for the final three weeks of the season and made his NFL debut on Dec. 15 in a win against Philadelphia.

He was released during the 2014 preseason and spent time with Kansas City and the Cowboys but did not play in another regular-season game.

Steeples has spent the past five seasons as head coach of De Smet Jesuit High School, his alma mater in Missouri. Steeples led the Spartans to a state title in 2019 and back to the championship game in 2020.

Steeples fills the role created after the Vikings promoted Ryan Ficken to special teams coordinator. Ficken, who has been with the Vikings since 2007, had served as assistant special teams coach since 2013.

Marquis Johnson also is joining the staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Johnson was an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Jackson State in 2020. He spent 2017-19 with the 49ers and 2019 at the University of Houston in his hometown.

