Vikings, Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith agree on contract restructure

Jordy McElroy
Harrison Smith is staying with the Minnesota Vikings.

There was concern the team would try to move him, but the six-time Pro Bowl safety has reportedly agreed on a restructured deal to stay in Minnesota, while also freeing up cap space for the team to make other moves.

The team is slated to save $6 million with the contract reworking.

