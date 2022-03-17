Vikings, Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith agree on contract restructure
Harrison Smith is staying with the Minnesota Vikings.
There was concern the team would try to move him, but the six-time Pro Bowl safety has reportedly agreed on a restructured deal to stay in Minnesota, while also freeing up cap space for the team to make other moves.
The team is slated to save $6 million with the contract reworking.