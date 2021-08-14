Vikings’ preseason opener vs. Broncos: Everything we know

The Vikings have some excuses.

For one, Minnesota had most of its notable players not participating in its preseason opener. Many of those players were starters. Additionally, the Broncos utilized a lot of first-team players on Saturday.

Stipulate it however you want, but Denver thrashed Minnesota in multiple phases of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defense got beat up and down the field, while the offense struggled to get anything going.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Vikings’ preseason opener:

Final: Broncos 33, Vikings 6

Keys to the game

When will the safeties stop? The Vikings had some shocking moments near their own end zone in 2020, giving up two safeties in the team's first two games. Minnesota couldn't kick the safety bug in the preseason of this year, either. Vikings guard Dakota Dozier got called for holding when Jake Browning was dropped back in the end zone, leading to yet another safety. Broncos torch the Vikings defense: Denver wideout K.J. Hamler had a big day, tallying 105 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. It might be easy to write that off, but Hamler was able to beat Cameron Dantzler on a big play. Dantzler is expected to at least be an important player in the cornerback rotation and might even end up starting. Hamler's performance was not a good sign. Also, Drew Lock finished with 151 passing yards and two touchdowns on just seven passing attempts. Mond has his moments: Mond didn't get a plethora of opportunities to showcase his arm strength, but the rookie quarterback led some nice drives. He clearly needs to work on some technical aspects of his game, but he also had some nice plays on scrambles. He had some bad luck with drops from wide receivers.

Stars of the week:

*** RB A.J. Rose Jr.: He had 100 rushing yards on 25 carries. ** K Greg Joseph: He went 2-2 on his field goals. * QB Kellen Mond: Granted, his stats were not eye-popping, finishing 6-for-16 with 53 passing yards. But he had some nice plays in his debut.

What's next?

The Vikings are back at home against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 21, for the team's second game of their preseason slate.

