Vikings Power Rankings: Where do they sit after Week 14?

The Minnesota Vikings continue to puzzle fans and analysts alike. Their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday continued that trend, as the Vikings’ defense gave up a bewildering 400+ yards for the fifth-consecutive week and is on pace to give up the most in franchise history.

The power rankings didn’t see any drastic changes from last week, but there was a common theme among them: concern about the immediate future.

Nate Davis-USA Today

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

This week: 7

Davis didn’t have the Vikings fall at all after the loss to the surging Lions.

“For the first time in their 62-season history, they’ve allowed 400 yards in five consecutive games – among the unusual number of issues facing team likely to be seeded second or third in the NFC playoff bracket.”

Mark Lane-Touchdown Wire

Lions wide receiver DJ Chark catches a touchdown pass against Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.

Last week: 3

This week: 7

Lane had the power ranking for Touchdown Wire this week and he has the Vikings dropping four spots.

“Minnesota had a close shave with the New York Jets the week prior. If the Eagles, who have the tiebreaker over the Vikings, continue to win, Minnesota will have to start thinking about the No. 2 seed. Getting the Indianapolis Colts off a bye in Week 15 should help the Vikings recover from their loss to the Lions.”

Mike Florio-Pro Football Talk

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: 8

There is just something about Florio and not believing in the Vikings.

“A blowout loss in the divisional round has never felt more certain.”

Vinnie Iyer-Sporting News

Lions defenders tackle Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.

Last week: 5

This week: 8

Iyer believed that the Vikings were exposed on Sunday.

“The Vikings’ defensive woes have been lingering all season and they showed up in a big way in a atypical non-close game in Detroit. They still should win the NFC North soon, but there’s less confidence they will make much noise in the playoffs beyond the wild-card round.”

Pete Prisco-CBS Sports

Dec 4, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on before the game against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 5

This week: 7

Prisco is worried about the defense holding this team back.

“The defense is a major problem for this group. It can’t stop the opposition, which puts so much pressure on its offense. At 10-3, are the Vikings good or not?”

Dan Hanzus-NFL.com

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A penalty flag is tossed in the air above Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after a personal foul call on the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: 7

Hanzus’ faith in the Vikings remains about the same despite Sunday’s loss.

“The Vikings’ quest to clinch the NFC North is on pause for another week. A trip to Ford Field proved to be as difficult as advertised for Kevin O’Connell’s team, which struggled to slow a roaring Lions offense in a 34-23 loss. Kirk Cousins did his best to keep Minnesota alive, delivering on-target throws all afternoon in his best performance of the season. His top receiver? Justin Jefferson, of course, who piled up a franchise-record 223 yards on 11 catches. Still, questions will continue about this team as the defense continues to get torched regularly. Minnesota will enter Week 15 dead last in football in yards allowed. This is not the recipe for postseason glory.”

Frank Schwab-Yahoo! Sports

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) dives in for a touchdown in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 6

This week: 7

Schwab isn’t as down on the Vikings as others, but still has his concerns with the defense.

“The Vikings are an oddity, a 10-3 team with a negative point differential and pretty much every other negative advanced stat you can think of. I still don’t believe the Vikings are bad. They’re just not as good as your typical 10-3 team. What is concerning is the defense. Minnesota has given up at least 400 yards in five straight games. That will cost the Vikings in the playoffs if they don’t clean it up.”

