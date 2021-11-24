Vikings poach edge Tashawn Bower off Patriots practice squad

The Vikings are thin at defensive line, and the team solved some of those depth problems by poaching a player off the Patriots practice squad.

The Vikings are reuniting with edge Tashawn Bower, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Bower played with the Vikings for two seasons. He played in seven games during that span. He started three games for the Patriots in 2020. He did not make a start this year, though he did play in two games for New England. He has one sack in 2021.

So Bower won’t be a stellar replacement for any of the defensive linemen unavailable for Sunday. However, he has familiarity with the team and can still contribute to the defensive line rotation. Expect D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II and Eddie Yarbrough to get more reps as well, given the Vikings’ depth at defensive line currently. Minnesota can also call up Kenny Willekes from the practice squad.