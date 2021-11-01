Vikings’ playoff chances after loss to Cowboys

The Vikings are not in the best possible position to make the postseason after the loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.

At 3-4, Minnesota needs to start beating top-tier NFL competition to make the playoffs. The Vikings play the Ravens, Chargers and Packers in the next three weeks.

Where does that leave the team in the NFC playoff race? According to the analytics website FiveThirtyEight, the Vikings have a 26% chance of making the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight also gave Minnesota just a 4% chance of winning the division.

The Packers, on the other hand, have a 99% chance of making the postseason and a 95% chance of winning the division. After years of having three playoff-contending teams, the NFC North appears to be a weak division in 2021.

The Cowboys, the Vikings’ Week 8 opponent, have a 98% chance of making the postseason and 96% chance of winning the NFC East.

To make matters more difficult, Minnesota will be without CB Patrick Peterson for at least the next two games.