Vikings players strike balance to launch partial boycott of offseason workouts

Some teams have issued statements indicating that all players will skip offseason workouts. Others have issued statements that “many” won’t be there.

The Vikings are among the some that said “many.” Defensive end Stephen Weatherly explained the decision to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

“When it came down to it, this was the best decision we could come up with considering everyone on the team,” Weatherly said. “Everyone has different factors they’ve got to weigh. This was the most uniform statement we had to come up with.”

The Vikings had to balance the interests of players who could skip the workouts without losing money, or without infringing upon their ability to recover from injuries.

“We wanted to keep an option for guys who had workout bonuses and guys who were injured and have to go to the facility,” Weatherly explained. “We didn’t want guys who had workout bonuses to have to choose between money to provide for their family or standing in solidarity or guys choosing between going in for some of the best treatment available or standing in solidarity. We don’t want to put people in that bind.”

Per Tomasson, the Vikings have 10 players with workout bonuses, including linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Anthony Barr, running back Dalvin Cook, and receiver Adam Thielen.

