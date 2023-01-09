Vikings players react to the Packers being eliminated from the playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings clinched the third seed in the NFC with a 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but it was the Sunday night game featuring the other two NFC North teams that also had an impact on the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to make the playoffs with a win and the Detroit Lions only had the ability to eliminate the Packers from contention with the Seattle Seahawks having won earlier on Sunday.

The Lions pulled it off and beat the Packers in Lambeau Field by a score of 20-16 with a Jared Goff fourth down conversion to D.J. Chark.

After the game, a few Vikings players went to Twitter to celebrate the Packers loss and it was glorious.

Haha Haha Haha *Chief Keef Voice — SIR Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) January 9, 2023

😂😂😂 — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) January 9, 2023

The Packers had their Super Bowl last week only to have the Lions beat them twice. A shame, really.

