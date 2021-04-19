NFL teams were able to start the first phase of offseason programs on Monday and Vikings players joined their peers from 19 other teams in issuing a statement about their plans for the in-person portion of that program.

As has been the case for a number of those teams, the Vikings players said that many players will not participate but that it was not a unanimous decision about how to proceed.

“We have come together as a team and many of us have decided to exercise our right to not attend in-person, voluntary workouts,” the statement said. “Given the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the inadequate safety procedures recommended by the NFL, this is the safest path forward for us and our families. This decision was also informed by the dramatic drop in injuries we saw during the 2020 season.”

“We are committed as a team to holding each other accountable to ensure everyone is working out and participating in the virtual offseason. We understand that some players will go into the facility for different reasons, but feel strongly, as a unit, about putting our overall health and safety first.”

The first phase of offseason work lasts four weeks and is comprised of virtual meetings and voluntary, in-person strength and conditioning work.

Vikings players say “many of us” will not attend in-person work this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk