Vikings players who could surprisingly be in bigger roles in 2021

During training camp, there are always some interesting players who shine. Minnesota has had plenty of surprising names emerge as candidates who could be looking at bigger roles next season.

Some players were already expected to be taking on bigger roles in 2021, so you won’t see Tyler Conklin or Irv Smith Jr. on this list.

And while Stephen Weatherly’s emergence as a possible starter opposite Danielle Hunter isn’t the most predictable thing to happen, he was a starter in Carolina before going down with an injury, so this wouldn’t really be a bigger role for him.

Here is the list of players:

OL Oli Udoh

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Udoh has taken first-team guard reps during training camp. He even played left tackle during 11-on-11 drills, per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Udoh had impressive measurables when the Vikings nabbed him in the sixth round of 2019. Now, maybe some of that potential is ready to pay off in 2021.

WR K.J. Osborn

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) catches a pass in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Osborn's progress has gotten a lot of attention from fans and analysts. He was inconsistent as the Vikings punt returner in 2020, but he has played well during training camp as a wideout. Sam Ekstrom of Purple Insider thinks that not only is Osborn in the conversation for wide receiver, but he's currently leading the pack.

QB Jake Browning

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

With three quarterbacks on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Browning has staked his claim as the backup quarterback. Mike Zimmer said of Browning: “He’s vaccinated. That helps to be the backup.” Browning, who has been on the Minnesota practice squad since 2019, could be looking at a spot on the 53-man roster this year.

Story continues

LT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Amid Christian Darrisaw's absence, Hill has been the team's starting left tackle. I think it might be surprisingly hard for Darrisaw to take this position from Hill when he comes back. It's never a given that a rookie enters a starting role right away, so with Darrisaw that might not be the case. Also, Hill has more familiarity with the Vikings system and has been a starter for the team in the past.

LB Cameron Smith

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Cameron Smith #59 of the Minnesota Vikings during a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Drafted in 2019, Smith played in five games and had eight tackles as a rookie. In 2020, Smith had to miss the entire season after finding out he had a congenital heart condition, he announced on Instagram. Now, he could be the the Vikings' third linebacker. He's taken first-team reps there throughout training camp.

1

1