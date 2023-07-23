Vikings players who could surprise everyone in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings rookie class is set to report to training camp this afternoon Sunday, July 23rd. With that comes a new season and Kevin O’Connell’s chance to build upon a 13-4 first season.

With how the Vikings roster currently sits, there are some real standout players at the top with some intriguing depth players that could take a major step forward this year.

Our staff comprised of managing editor Tyler Forness, columnist Judd Zulgad, and contributors Kevin Fielder and Saivion Mixson highlighted one player each that they believe could surprise everyone in 2023.

Managing Editor Tyler Forness: NT Khyiris Tonga

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Vikings signed Harrison Phillips to be their nose tackle last year, but he didn’t have the size necessary to thrive there. When the Vikings claimed Tonga off waivers in September of 2022, they finally had a player with the adequate size to play nose tackle, but he played on the end. With a likely move back to his natural position, Tonga can take advantage of his quickness on the interior. He had 10 pressures on 151 pass rush reps, which should easily be duplicated, and then some in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Something to remember with nose tackles: they aren’t valued highly in the draft, but they make a massive difference in the running game, especially the ones like Tonga who can two-gap in a 3-4.

[lawrence-related id=80025]

Columnist Judd Zulgad: WR Jalen Nailor

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nailor was a sixth-round pick in 2022 from Michigan State and was used primarily on special teams. He finished the season with nine catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Seven of those receptions, 151 of the yards and the score came in the final two regular-season games. Much of the focus has been on what first-round pick Jordan Addison will do but don’t exclude Nailor from the mix of wide receivers that Kevin O’Connell could utilize.

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=79701]

Columnist Kevin Fielder: ILB Troy Reeder

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings signing Troy Reeder in free agency didn’t catch much fanfare, and rightfully so. The four-year pro played just 62 defensive snaps last season, marking a career-low by a significant margin. However, Reeder’s pass-rushing ability and special teams prowess make him an intriguing rotational linebacker for a team lacking real depth.

Although Reeder saw significant reps during OTAs, he’ll likely be the team’s third linebacker, giving defensive coordinator Brian Flores an opportunity to pick and choose Reeder’s spots. Even if the issues that plagued Reeder with both Los Angeles teams carry over to Minnesota, he’s still an impactful special teams player, and those players tend to be among the most impactful on a 53-man roster.

Advertisement

[lawrence-related id=79566]

Columnist Saivion Mixson: S Jay Ward

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of questions that surround the safety position. How close are we to seeing the end of Harrison Smith? Can Josh Metellus cement himself as a solid piece in this secondary? Will Lewis Cine take that next step and become that versatile safety weapon that Brian Flores loves to use? All of this takes the spotlight away from former LSU tiger Jay Ward and that is a mistake. Ward’s versatility will get him on the field early in Flores’ defense. What will keep him on is his aggressive, physical style of play. Ward’s development as the season progresses will be something for Vikings fans to watch.

[lawrence-related id=79553]

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=80241,80239,80205,80165,80179,80157]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire