Vikings players who need a big game against the Lions

The Vikings are in danger of having to rebuild.

With all the veterans on large contracts, Minnesota has to make a postseason run this year. The team having a down season could spell trouble for the current brain trust at the helm, given the Vikings’ expectations heading into the year and how long the Minnesota front office has been intact.

So the game against the Lions is an important one. Here are a few players who need to step up:

CB Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

With Cameron Dantzler currently residing on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the Vikings may need Breeland to show why he earned the starting position this offseason. Breeland could have a big game against a weak Lions receiving corps.

DE Danielle Hunter

Sep 22, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) looks on during the game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter has had a good start to the year. He has tallied five sacks and seven QB hits already. He also has a PFF grade of 81.4.

Even better: Hunter has had some big days against the Lions before, like when he had a three-sack game against them in 2019, the last time he played Detroit. He needs to have another strong performance.

OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

At this point, Rashod Hill is in danger of losing his starting position. Against the Browns in Week 4, he had a PFF grade of 40.8. First-round pick Christian Darrisaw got a rep on special teams against Cleveland. With Darrisaw getting acclimated to the NFL, Hill needs to establish why he’s the starter.

