Vikings players who need a big game against the Cardinals

The Vikings need a lot of things to change before the team takes on the Cardinals in Week 2.

For starters, the Vikings defense has to get a lot better. The team gave up 27 points to a Bengals team that may not even be good in 2021. Minnesota has to rationalize why the team spent so much money on defense this offseason.

The offense has room for improvement as well. The Vikings offensive line struggled in the regular season opener. And the group as a whole committed costly penalties.

Minnesota is likely playing a better opponent this week. Here are some players who need big games:

OT Rashod Hill

Rashod Hill, who has been a reserve for the Vikings the past couple of seasons, struggled back in the starting lineup in 2021. Hill had a PFF grade of 49.7. The Bengals defensive line forced their will on the Vikings offensive line, leading to Minnesota giving up pressures and committing penalties. If Hill wants to hang onto his starting spot as first-round pick Christian Darrisaw gets healthy, he needs a big game against Chandler Jones and the rest of the Cardinals defense.

CB Cameron Dantzler

Dantzler has been passed on the depth chart by Kris Boyd. He was inactive for the Cincinnati game. To make matters worse, Bashaud Breeland struggled as one of the cornerbacks out wide in Week 1. Dantzler or Breeland need to show that they're capable of holding down the spot out wide opposite Patrick Peterson. If Dantzler ends up playing and has a good performance, he could see himself back in the starting lineup, or at least in the cornerback rotation.

LB Eric Kendricks

There's no telling whether Anthony Barr will be ready to play in Week 2 as of now. Regardless, it would help if Kendricks had a big game. When the Vikings were struggling with health on defense last year, Kendricks stepped up and forced timely turnovers. A big play against Arizona could swing the game.

C Garrett Bradbury

Some people thought Bradbury would take a leap in his third NFL season. Despite that, he gave up pressures and finished the regular season opener with a PFF grade of 37.4. Bengals coach Zac Taylor — though incorrectly stating that Bradbury had never played in a packed stadium and incorrectly stating the number of years Bradbury has been playing in the NFL — seemed to have put some his team's focus on making things hard for Bradbury: https://twitter.com/CourtneyRCronin/status/1437809221647671297 Bradbury is on the road again in Week 2. He needs a better performance.

RB Dalvin Cook

While that fumble may not have been Cook's fault, he still struggled to find running lanes in Week 1. Some of that is on the offensive line, but you could argue one of the reasons the Vikings gave Cook a big deal is because he can make due without stellar blocking. The Vikings running back finished with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Minnesota needs a bigger game from him on Sunday.

