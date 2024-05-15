Vikings will play Aaron Rodgers, Jets in London on Oct. 6

The Vikings are scheduled to face Aaron Rodgers again in the 2024 NFL season, but they won't face him at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Vikings will play Rodgers' Jets in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6.

The 2024 regular-season schedule Wednesday night will be released in full Wednesday night, assigning dates, times and TV networks to the slate of Vikings opponents that has been known for months.

The last time Rodgers was in the news for playing a football game was in Week 1 of the 2023 season, when he tore his left Achilles tendon only four plays into his time with the Jets after an offseason trade from the Packers. The fact both the Jets and Vikings finished third in their respective divisions meant Rodgers was on Minnesota's schedule for the 30th time in his 20 NFL seasons.

In 2022, the Vikings became the first team to win in all three of London's NFL venues, adding a victory over the Saints at Tottenham to their 2013 win over the Steelers at Wembley Stadium and 2017 win over the Browns at Twickenham Stadium.