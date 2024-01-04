Vikings have plausible case to get to playoffs — and to make a very quick exit

Like Constanza not being Penske material, the Vikings are not playoff material. At least not in 2023. Amazingly, however, they still have a plausible path to get there.

Even if the end result would likely be a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The numbers were clear entering last Sunday's game against the Packers. As explained by Steve Kornacki during Football Night in America, a loss by the Packers would have dropped their chances of making it to the postseason to zero. For the Vikings, a defeat meant a three-percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Setting the percentages aside, the Vikings get in with: (1) a win over the Lions; (2) a loss by the Packers to the Bears; (2) a loss by the Seahawks to the Cardinals; and (4) a loss by the Buccaneers to the Panthers or a loss by the Saints to the Falcons.

Is it crazy to think the Bears, who got hot a little too late, could upend the Packers at Lambeau Field? The Lions did it last year, with the Packers playing for a postseason berth and the Lions playing for nothing. Is it kooky to consider the Cardinals, who upset the Eagles in Philly on Sunday, as a threat to take out Seattle? The Falcons could likewise beat the Saints.

Yes, the Vikings would have to beat the Lions. That becomes more difficult if the Lions go all out to prevail in a meaningless game. It's unclear whether they will. It is clear that, even with four interceptions from quarterback Nick Mullens, the Vikings still had a chance to beat the Lions on Christmas Eve.

That said, the Vikings looked very bad on Sunday night, despite having a win-two-games-and-get-in opportunity staring them in the face.

Even if the Vikings thread a three-percent needle, the reward likely would be a trip to Dallas for a game against the Cowboys. Given the manner in which the Cowboys have manhandled most teams who come to Dallas (not to mention last year's 40-3 stomping of the Vikings in Minneapolis), and in light of the manner in which injuries have depleted Minnesota, it's very hard to imagine the Vikings having a realistic chance to advance.

Thus, even though it somehow isn't over already for the Vikings, it soon will be. If not this weekend, the curtain will likely fall swiftly and decisively in the wild-card round on the 2023 Vikings.