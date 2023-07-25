Vikings plan to sign OT Bobby Evans

The carousel of Minnesota Vikings roster moves on Monday continues. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Vikings are signing offensive tackle Bobby Evans.

The Vikings added Evans to the practice squad last season after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams, where he played in 35 games with 12 starts.

He played for head coach Kevin O’Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara while they were with the Rams.

The Vikings placed guard/center Chris Reed on the non-football injury list earlier on Monday and also signed guard Jack Snyder, who played with the Rams in 2022 and the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023.

These moves are to strengthen the depth on the offensive line for training camp. Evans is capable of playing multiple position, but is at his best at tackle.

The Vikings are now down to two open roster spots heading into Tuesday when veterans report to training camp.

