Vikings plan to elevate QB Sean Mannion, RB Ameer Abdullah from practice squad to active roster

Jack White
·1 min read
For the second week in a row, the Vikings plan to elevate the same players from the practice squad to the active roster.

Minnesota will elect to add quarterback Sean Mannion and running back Ameer Abdullah for the Week 2 game against the Cardinals, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. If the team wants to elevate them anymore times, it will have to sign them to the active roster.

Abdullah offers something in the return game and as a receiving running back. He had a carry for four yards and two receptions for 15 yards in the regular season opener vs. the Bengals. He didn’t return any kicks.

Barring an injury to Kirk Cousins, Mannion will likely see no action in the Cardinals game. He is seen as an “extra coach” for the team. He served as the Vikings’ backup quarterback in 2019 and 2020. With a project quarterback in Kellen Mond on the roster, it helps to have a quarterback like Mannion to complement the position group.

