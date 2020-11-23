Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on COVID-19/reserve list

The Minnesota Vikings have placed Adam Thielen on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list.

The team made the announcement Monday afternoon without clarifying whether or not Thielen tested positive. Placement on the list means that a player has either tested positive or has been in close contact with somebody who has and then placed in quarantine.

Thielen played on Sunday

Thielen played in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, tallying eight catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, is Minnesota’s second leading pass catcher and its top scorer as a receiver with 49 catches for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.

Adam Thielen is on the COVID-19/reserve list a day after a game. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings are next slated to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Thielen’s status for that game is unclear. If he tests negative and continues to do so throughout the week, he would presumably be cleared to play.

