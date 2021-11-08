Vikings place two more players on COVID-19/Reserve list

As Minnesota tries to adjust amid injuries and close defeats in 2021, the Vikings also have to deal with missing players due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they placed LB Ryan Connelly on Reserve/COVID-19 and T Timon Parris on Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19.

In total, the Vikings have five players on the COVID-19/Reserve list. In addition to Connelly and Parris, Minnesota also has C Garrett Bradbury, S Harrison Smith and G Dakota Dozier on the list.

Bradbury missed a game for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday. Smith also missed the Ravens game in Week 10. Mike Zimmer said after the loss to Baltimore that Smith will also miss the Week 10 matchup with the Chargers.

With Bradbury out, the Vikings started Mason Cole at center against the Ravens. Camryn Bynum started in place of Smith.

Connelly, a Minnesota native, serves as linebacker depth for the team. The Vikings signed Parris to their practice squad in October.