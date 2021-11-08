The Vikings have placed another player on their active roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After placing center Garrett Bradbury on the list last week and safety Harrison Smith on the list on Sunday, linebacker Ryan Connelly was placed on the list on Monday.

Connelly has been one of Minnesota’s primary special teams players for the last two years. He played 21 snaps in the Vikings’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday, making one tackle.

Minnesota also placed offensive tackle Timon Parris on the practice squad COVID-19 list, joining guard Dakota Dozier, who was added to the list on Friday.

Vikings place Ryan Connelly on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk