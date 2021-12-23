Vikings place RB Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 reserve ahead of Rams matchup

The Minnesota Vikings could be without their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Rams. The team announced Thursday that Dalvin Cook has been placed on COVID-19 reserve.

Because Cook is unvaccinated, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, he is expected to miss this weekend’s game – as long as he tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t simply a close contact. Assuming he sits the game out, backup running back Alexander Mattison will take over as the starter.

The #Vikings have placed RB Dalvin Cook on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Cook has rushed for 1,067 yards in only 11 games this season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and scoring six touchdowns on the ground. He’s rushed for at least 78 yards in seven of his last eight games, with the only exception being Week 12 when he suffered a shoulder injury.

Mattison is a capable backup, but with Cook expected to be out, it’s a big blow to the Vikings’ offense.