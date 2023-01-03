Vikings place O’Neill and Schlottmann on IR, make 2 other roster moves

The Minnesota Vikings had some injuries to the offensive line on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers and they made some roster moves on Tuesday to address those issues.

The Vikings placed right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve effectively ending both of their seasons. In turn, the Vikings signed center Greg Mancz to the active roster and tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad.

Mancz is an eight-year veteran that spent most of his time with the Houston Texans. He played in one game with the Buffalo Bills this season and has played in 64 games overall.

Evans won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season after being a third-round pick by the team in 2019. He played in 35 games for the Rams over his three seasons, including 12 this season with four starts.

