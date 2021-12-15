Vikings place more players on the COVID-19/Reserve list

As the Vikings prepare for a crucial game against the Bears, Minnesota will be dealing with the absences of some key players.

The team placed WR Dede Westbrook and DE Danielle Hunter on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Minnesota also put RB A.J. Rose and WR Trishton Jackson on the COVID-19/Practice Squad Reserve.

The Vikings missed Adam Thielen, who was dealing with an ankle injury, in Week 14, and there’s no official timetable for Thielen’s return as of now. That would make Westbrook’s loss all the more dire. Westbrook serves as the team’s punt returner, too.

Hunter already suffered a season-ending pec injury, but the edge rusher’s health outside of that should still be a concern of course. Rose could have been a practice squad elevation this week, given the Vikings’ lack of running back depth. He still could theoretically be removed from the list in time for the game, but this is a setback nonetheless.

Minnesota already had to place Alexander Mattison on COVID-19/Reserve this week. Mattison, arguably the best backup running back in the NFL, will miss Week 15 against the Bears, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.