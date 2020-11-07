Vikings place Mark Fields on IR, promote Hercules Mata’afa

The Vikings placed cornerback Mark Fields II on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Fields punctured a lung when the cleat of Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown inadvertently struck him during the third quarter Sunday’s game. He will have to miss at least three games before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.

The Vikings signed defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad to take Fields’ place on the 53-man roster.

The Vikings waived Mata’afa on Oct. 13 and then re-signed to the practice squad two days later. He played 32 snaps against the Packers on Sunday.

The Vikings also officially added cornerback Dylan Mabin to the roster after he had COVID-19 protocol. Minnesota signed him off the Raiders’ practice squad.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings do not plan to activate guard Pat Elflein off injured reserve for Sunday’s game. Elflein tore a ligament in his thumb in a Week 2 practice.

