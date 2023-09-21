Vikings place Jalen Nailor on injured reserve

When the Minnesota Vikings traded for running back Cam Akers, they had one too many players on the roster. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Vikings placed wide receiver Jalen Nailor on injured reserve.

Nailor missed time during training camp with the same injury. In fact, he didn’t play in a single preseason game.

It’s been a disappointing season for Nailor who the Vikings were very high on going into the season.

What does this mean for the Vikings receiving corps and special teams? Brandon Powell will step up into the WR4 role with one of Lucky Jackson and Trishton Jackson likely to be elevated. N’Keal Harry and Thayer Thomas are also options but not as likely.

