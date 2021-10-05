Vikings cornerback Harrison Hand had a brief stay on the COVID-19 list toward the end of last month.

He’s now on it again.

Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the team has placed Hand on COVID reserve, making him the second cornerback to go on the list this week. Cameron Dantzler was placed on the list due to a positive test on Monday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Hand has appeared in two games this season, receiving only special teams snaps. He played 14 games for the Vikings last season, recording an interception and three passes defensed.

If Hand is vaccinated and tested positive, then he will need two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to work.

The Vikings also signed defensive tackle T.J. Smith to their practice squad. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce is dealing with an elbow injury that limited him to just 27 percent of the snaps in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.

Vikings place Harrison Hand on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk