The Vikings will be without cornerback Harrison Hand for a while.

The team announced that Hand has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The reason why he was placed on the list is unknown, but will determine how long he’ll be out.

If Hand tested positive and is vaccinated, he’ll be able to return if he’s asymptomatic and has two negative tests 24 hours apart. If that doesn’t happen or if he’s unvaccinated with a positive test, he’ll be out 10 days and he will be out five days if he’s on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive.

Hand had two tackles on 22 special teams snaps in the opener and missed Week Two with a hamstring injury.

Vikings place Harrison Hand on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk