It looks like the Vikings will be without their center for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Minnesota announced on Thursday that the team has placed Garrett Bradbury on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Vikings’ announcement regarding the transaction notes that Bradbury was vaccinated in the spring, which means he’s going on the list for a positive test. Bradbury could theoretically rejoin the Vikings for Sunday’s game with two negative tests separated by 24 hours, but that is unlikely.

Bradbury had started every game for Minnesota since he was drafted at No. 18 overall in the 2019 draft. He’d played every one of the Vikings’ offensive snaps this season.

Minnesota is likely to start Mason Cole at center in Week Nine.

The Vikings signed tight end Luke Stocker off of their practice squad to take Bradbury’s spot on the 53-man roster. Minnesota signed defensive end Nate Orchard to fill the open practice squad slot.

Minnesota also announced that the team has waived defensive end Jonah Williams with a failed physical designation. The Vikings had claimed Williams off waivers after the Rams cut him earlier this week.

Vikings place Garrett Bradbury on the COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk