Vikings place G Dakota Dozier on Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

The Vikings will not have C Garrett Bradbury for the Week 9 game against the Ravens. Minnesota put him on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week.

The Vikings added another offensive lineman to the list on Friday. The team placed G Dakota Dozier on the Reserve Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Dozier, not on the active roster, could have been a solid reserve for the Baltimore game this week.

Dozier started 16 games in 2020. He struggled as the team’s right guard. However, Dozier finished the 2021 preseason strong. This year, he’s played on special teams in the games against the Seahawks, Browns and Lions.

Minnesota will likely go with Mason Cole or Wyatt Davis at center for the Sunday game. The Vikings also have G Kyle Hinton on the practice squad. The team could elevate Hinton this week to serve as a platoon lineman if need be.

The Vikings sit at 3-4 currently. With a depleted offensive line, Minnesota will have to play a 5-2 Baltimore team.