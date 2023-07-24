Vikings place G/C Chris Reed on non-football injury list

Heading into training camp, the Minnesota Vikings are shaping up the roster. After waiving wide receiver Malik Knowles, the Vikings placed guard/center Chris Reed on the non-football injury list.

Currently, the reason why is unknown. In order to be placed on the non-football injury list, the injury has to occur outside of the game of football and facility.

Reed restructured his contract this offseason, taking a pay cut in exchange for guaranteed money. He spent the season last year learning the center position and ended up starting week 18 against the Chicago Bears.

Reed can come off of the list at any time before the 53-man rosters are finalized without missing any games.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire