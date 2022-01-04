Vikings place Eric Kendricks, Christian Darrisaw on COVID-19 list

The Vikings placed several players on their COVID-19 list on Monday, including linebacker Eric Kendricks.

In his seventh season, Kendricks leads Minnesota with 143 total tackles in 2021. He’s also recorded 5.0 sacks, a pair of interceptions, and four passes defensed.

Minnesota also placed left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Ezra Cleveland, right tackle Brian O’Neill, and safety Camryn Bynum on the COVID-19 list.

All five players will have a chance to be available for Week 18 based on the league’s updated COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings will play their season finale against the Bears on Sunday. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention.

