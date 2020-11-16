Vikings place Dru Samia on COVID-19 list, activate Brandon Dillon

News came Monday morning that Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia had tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced this afternoon it has placed Samia on the COVID-19 reserve list.

They activated tight end Brandon Dillon from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Samia did not travel to Chicago with the team for Monday Night Football.

He started four games at right guard for the Vikings earlier this season but has not played any offensive snaps the past two weeks. He did see action on special teams.

Dillon has played one career game, which came last season. He saw seven snaps on offense against the Falcons.

