Vikings place CB Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19/Reserve list

The Vikings announced on Monday that CB Patrick Peterson was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

After starting the first six games, Peterson missed the next three on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He played the last two games with little issues and played well in his return against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Peterson is a massive loss for a Vikings defense that is already depleted.

Peterson joins DT Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Peterson is vaccinated and would be eligible to come off the COVID-19 list in five days with zero symptoms and consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart. As of right now, he would be eligible to return for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions if he fulfills all the requirements listed above.

Recently, Minnesota lost on Sunday to San Francisco to move to 5-6 on the year. The Vikings have a chance to bounce back against the Lions in Week 13.