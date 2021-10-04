The Vikings could be without one of their cornerbacks for at least their Week Five matchup with the Lions.

According to the transaction wire, Minnesota placed Cameron Dantzler on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test.

A third-round pick in 2020, Dantzler has appeared in three games for the Vikings this year. He was on the field for 92 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps in the team’s loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Dantzler appeared in 11 games with 10 starts as a rookie. He picked off two passes, had four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2020.

Vikings place Cameron Dantzler on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk