The Vikings placed fullback C.J. Ham on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

It is unknown whether Ham tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

Ham missed practice Wednesday with a designation of “not injury related.” He missed two practices last week with designations of a shoulder injury and “not injury related” before being a full participant Saturday.

Ham played 35 offensive snaps in Monday night’s victory over the Bears.

Rookie right guard Ezra Cleveland missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury. He was injured in Monday night’s game. Brett Jones likely would replace Cleveland if Cleveland can’t play.

The Vikings listed cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion), tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and defensive end Hercules Mata’afa (ankle) as limited again Thursday.

Minnesota upgraded center Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) to a full practice participant.

Vikings place C.J. Ham on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk