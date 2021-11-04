Vikings place C Garrett Bradbury on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota has had a set five on the offensive line in all of 2021 so far.

Now, the Vikings will have to change that. The team announced that it placed C Garrett Bradbury on Reserve/COVID-19. Bradbury will miss an NFL game for the first time in his career. The Vikings said in a statement that Bradbury was vaccinated last spring. Mason Cole or Wyatt Davis could be options at center in Week 9.

The Vikings also announced that they waived DE Jonah Williams due to a failed physical. The team placed Danielle Hunter on IR recently. Minnesota not being able to retain Williams could very well lead the team to sign another edge rusher. Currently, Minnesota has only three defensive ends on the active roster.

The Vikings shored up depth at one position group at least. Minnesota announced Thursday that it signed TE Luke Stocker from the practice squad to the active roster. The Vikings made this move after they placed fellow blocking tight end, Ben Ellefson, on IR.

The Vikings also signed DE Nate Orchard to the team’s practice squad.