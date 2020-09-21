Vikings place Anthony Barr on injured reserve

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced earlier Monday that linebacker Anthony Barr tore his right pectoral muscle.

Barr’s season is over.

The Vikings announced Monday afternoon they have placed Barr on injured reserve.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, played only 16 snaps in Week Two before his injury.

Troy Dye, a fourth-round rookie, replaced Barr before injuring his ankle. The injuries to Barr and Dye allowed Ryan Connelly, whom they claimed two weeks ago, to make his defensive debut with one snap.

The injuries will test the team’s linebacker depth with Eric Wilson stepping into an every-down role opposite Eric Kendricks. Dye and Connelly are the other linebackers currently on the 53-player roster, with Hardy Nickerson Jr. available for a call-up from the practice squad.

“I thought Troy came in and did some good things,” Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He had a couple missed tackles, but he ran pretty well. Once Barr went out, it got a little confusing because Eric [Kendricks] was trying to get the calls from the headset and then make the calls and get guys lined up. So that got a little confusing. Wilson did fine. We’ve still got a lot of things we have to work on with those guys, but we anticipate that they’ll continue to get better.”

