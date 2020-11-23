Vikings place Adam Thielen on COVID-19 reserve

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Vikings announced today that Thielen has been placed on the list, which is for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who tested positive. The Vikings did not say whether Thielen tested positive.

Thielen played on Sunday against the Cowboys, catching eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen leads the Vikings with 49 catches and 11 receiving touchdowns this season.

The Vikings will play the Panthers on Sunday.

