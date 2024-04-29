Vikings pickup fifth-year option for LT Christian Darrisaw

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they were picking up the fifth-year option on Christian Darrisaw’s contract.

Darrisaw was drafted 23rd overall by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the fourth offensive tackle drafted behind only Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater, and Alex Leatherwood. Sewell just signed a contract extension over the weekend, which could give an idea of what Darrisaw could see in his deal if he signs with the Vikings.

Without a contract extension, the former Virginia Tech Hokie is set to make a projected $16 million. In his first three seasons with the team, Darrisaw has played in 41 games, 39 of which were starts.

Keeping Darrisaw around will be a priority for the franchise as they look to give new rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy the supporting cast he needs. One would imagine the Darrisaw extension will come shortly after the team finalizes their new deal for Justin Jefferson.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire