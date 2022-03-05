Vikings picked as a possible landing spot for DT Akiem Hicks

Change is coming to a Minnesota Vikings defense that took an ugly nosedive last season.

One big change could be the addition of Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. CBS Sports played matchmaker with marquee pending free agents, and Hicks’ name was projected to the Vikings on a one-year, $9 million deal.

The pairing obviously makes sense considering the standout defensive lineman spent multiple years being coached under longtime defensive guru Vic Fangio. There’s a direct link with Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who came up under the Fangio coaching tree.

He was the defensive backs coach in Chicago during Fangio’s tenure as a defensive coordinator. So he’s had a chance to get a good look at Hicks up close. How could anyone not be impressed with such a dynamic playmaker up front?

Hicks is no longer a spring chicken, but he’s still wreaking havoc in offensive backfields and feasting on sack lunches.

He finished last season with 3.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and five tackles for a loss in nine games. The veteran experience and familiarity with the defense Donatell is looking to run would be the cherry on top.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would probably love to have Hicks on his side for a change considering he was on the menu twice for two sack lunches in the Week 15 meeting with the Bears.

The ability to consistently generate pressure up front is key for any good defense.

Even at the age of 32, Hicks can still make a difference.

