Vikings pick off Drew Brees, cut deficit to 24-20

Drew Brees narrowly avoided an interception shortly before Alvin Kamara‘s third touchdown of the first half, but his luck changed early in the third quarter.

Vikings linebacker Hardy Nickerson intercepted a pass intended for Emmanuel Sanders and the Vikings cut the Saints’ lead to 24-20 a few plays later. Kirk Cousins hit Irv Smith for a two-yard touchdown, but kicker Dan Bailey missed the extra point.

The Vikings announced Bailey was probable to return with a back injury in the first half, but his struggles have been an issue long before Sunday.

Nickerson’s interception was the second of the day for Brees. The Saints have been moving the ball with ease when he hasn’t given it away and they’ve run for 187 yards, so it might not be a bad wager to expect heavy doses of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray when the Saints are back on offense.

